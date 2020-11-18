PADUCAH — Kentucky will see another wave of COVID-19 restrictions. Some businesses will have to pivot and change plans right before their biggest sale season.
New restrictions Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s announced Wednesday do not impact retailers, but new COVID-19 restrictions are in place for bars and restaurants, as well as restrictions on private gatherings, gyms and venues that host events such as weddings.
At Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah, fences are up and signs instructing shoppers to "Please keep 6ft of distance," are on sidewalks.
These are all tell-tale signs Black Friday is coming to Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Black Friday is typically categorized as a camp all night and spend all day shopping event. To accommodate COVID-19 precautions, many major retailer are starting deals earlier.
"Instead of saying if you come shop with us one this one day, you're going to get this gift card or a goody bag," Kentucky Oaks Mall spokeswoman Ashley Russell said.
Mall staff are trying to do all they can to stay open.
"Our mall sustains because we have our tenants, so when you watch them shut down and we have to deal with closing, it hurts," Russell said.
Signs about mask wearing are all over the mall, but no matter how many signs are put up, the responsibility of wearing a mask falls to customers.
When people don't wear a mask, it puts companies and even city governments in a bad spot. They're both trying to toe the line between encouraging people to shop and COVID-19 restrictions.
Katie Axt, organizer of Paducah's annual Downtown Small Business Saturday event, said it's tough.
"Everyone wants to do the right thing," said Axt, the City of Paducah's principal planner, "and we want to make sure we are offering an environment that is safe and healthy and that people feel confident in the experience of people coming downtown."
For several years, small business Saturday in downtown Paducah has been a hit. Success for the event meant lots of crowds.
To be safe this year, major social distancing measures must be in place.
"We definitely encourage our merchants to pull things out on the sidewalk to open their doors," Axt said.
Paducah neighborhood planner Melanie Reason said the local government has a unique position during COVID-19 and are working hand in hand with businesses.
"They're offering the hand sanitizer. They're following their mask mandates," Reason said. "And so what we can do to compliment them is find their customers, help them find that safe shopping experience."
Ultimately, the decision to take the risk of shopping is a personal one.
"That is a decision that is very personal, and it's also a decision that our community takes serious, so when you're ready, we will be here," Axt said.
If you don't want to go to stores in person this year, many retailers are offering online sales and curbside pickup for Black Friday sales.