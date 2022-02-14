PADUCAH — We're learning more about COVID-19's long-term impact on heart health.
A massive study found the virus can leave people at risk for serious heart problems at least year after infection.
Local 6 talked with doctors at Baptist Health Paducah about the findings. They said the main takeaway is that it's time to pay attention to your heart.
"I think this is really important, because this brings to light people should not ignore symptoms after having COVID of heart problems or a stroke," Dr. Austin Ward said. "So if they are short of breath or have chest paints or issues that go along with those problems, they should seek help immediately, because we can treat that — but only if they come and seek help."
The research team looked at more than 150,000 COVID-19 patients, mostly white men who sought care within the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Some big takeaways include:
- The risk for heart failure shot up by 72%.
- Heart attack risk went up 63%.
- Stroke risk increased by 52%.
The researchers also discovered COVID-19 infection increased the possibility of heart rhythm irregularities and blood clots in the legs and lungs.
The risk of heart disease increased across the board, even after the researchers accounted for race and age. The risk increased even in those who had mild cases.
Ward said he hopes this study will get people's attention, whether they've had COVID-19 or not.
"If you are having symptoms or problems and you think you need to come to the hospital, don't be afraid to seek treatment," Ward said. "One thing that we've seen as a part of the pandemic is people stopped coming to the hospital because they were worried about contracting COVID. Then, they wait until problems are worse than they would have traditionally been If they were in the hospital. This makes it a real challenge for us, because it means that diseases are presenting at a larger scale and it is harder for us to treat them."
The new findings come as we observe American Heart Month. Doctors tell us that's all the more reason to keep a close eye on your cardiovascular health.
"Heart month is really important to bring to light everything about heart disease. Cardiovascular disease remains the No. 1 reason that people die across the world. We’ve made great strides, but we need to be aware of the symptoms," Ward said. "These are things like trouble breathing, chest pain, or being unable to do exercises that you were able to see before. These are all symptoms to bring this up to your doctor get checked out."
Doctors say they hope we don't stop looking at how long-haul COVID-19 patients are impacted by the illness, because we still have a lot to learn.
The study was published last week in Nature Medicine. The journal published an article about those findings on Feb. 10.