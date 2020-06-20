MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s largest county is reporting its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, though officials were trying to figure out if the jump represented a surge in people getting sick or delayed results from testing laboratories.
The Shelby County Health Department in Memphis reported an increase of 385 cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, eclipsing the previous single-day spike by more than 100 cases. Health officials have been closely monitoring a recent increase in cases and hospitalizations in Memphis after the county began reopening nonessential businesses that had been closed as part of the virus response.
Across the state as a whole, Tennessee on Friday reported its biggest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the new coronavirus pandemic began in March.
And Saturday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported an increase of 429 cases across the Volunteer State as a whole, as well as nine new deaths.
To date, Tennessee has had 34,446 COVID-19 cases, including 524 deaths. The state health department reports a total of 22,838 Tennesseans have recovered from the illness so far.