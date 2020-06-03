MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital will end its free COVID-19 testing next week. The hospital will continue to offer tests for the novel coronavirus disease, but those tests will no longer be free.
The hospital made that announcement in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
MCCH and Murray Medical Associates will end free testing on Monday, June 8.
Paid testing will continue at the drive-thru location at the west side entrance of the hospital from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Testing is available on Saturdays at the Murray Medical Associates Walk-In Clinic, which is in Suite 180 West of the Medical Arts Building.
In the news release, the hospital says most insurance providers will pay for COVID-19 testing, and advises people to have their insurance card and identification with them when visiting the testing locations.
MCCH says anyone with questions about COVID-19 curbside testing can call Murray Medical Associates at 270-753-0704.