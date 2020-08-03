NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced he’s calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to address legislation that would provide health care providers, schools and businesses broad protections against coronavirus lawsuits.
Lee said Monday that the special legislative session will convene Aug. 10 to address not only COVID-19 liability but also “telehealth services and laws governing the Capitol grounds.”
The GOP-dominated Statehouse failed to advance the proposal earlier this year when negotiations among lawmakers broke down in the hectic waning hours of legislative work. The main dividing line over the liability bill was whether to make its protections retroactive to early March, which the Senate supported and the House opposed.
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Rand McNally said he is grateful that the governor is calling the special session. "With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to present challenges for our people and our economy, it is now more important than ever that Tennessee businesses, hospitals, churches and schools have COVID-19 liability protection,” McNally said. "The last thing small business owners, pastors, doctors and school superintendents need to worry about are frivolous lawsuits which would further impede their ability to do their jobs in this difficult time."
State House Speaker Cameron Sexton also said he agreed with Lee's decision.
“We are looking forward to coming back and finishing the people’s business to increase access to tele-health services, and to protect businesses, churches, academic and health facilities from baseless lawsuits during the ongoing pandemic," Sexton Said.