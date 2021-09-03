SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Intensive care unit bed availability is below 5% across seven counties in southern Illinois.
The Southern Seven Health Department says Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties are all in Illinois' orange warning level for COVID-19 risk, in part because ICU availability was found to be below 4.5% in all seven counties over the previous seven-day period.
The warning level is also in place because of the high test positivity rates in each county and/or the rate of new cases per 100,000 people, the health department says. The latter metric calculates the potential number of new cases based on the number of new positive test results. The health department says that figure is determined by dividing the county case count for seven days by county population multiplied by 100,000.
The health department says Alexander County had 561 potential new cases (based on 34 positive cases) per 100,000 reported and a test positivity rate of 11.4% out of 202 tests.
Hardin County had 691 potential new cases (based on 27 positive cases) per 100,000 reported and a test positivity rate of 13.3% out of 316 tests.
Johnson County had 803 potential new cases (based on 100 positive cases) per 100,000 reported and a test positivity rate of 7.3% out of 1366 tests.
Massac County had 639 potential new cases (based on 90 positive cases) per 100,000 reported and a test positivity rate of 14.9% out of 589 tests.
Pope County had 404 potential new cases (based on 17 positive cases) per 100,000 reported and a test positivity rate of 11.7% out of 213 tests.
Pulaski County had 1080 potential new cases (based on 59 positive cases) per 100,000 reported and a test positivity rate of 17.7% out of 305 tests.
Union County had 297 potential new cases (based on 50 positive cases) per 100,000 reported and a test positivity rate of 4.3% out of 1,292 tests.
A warning for the new case rate means a county's rate is greater than 50 new cases per 100,000 people, and a warning for test positivity means the rate is higher than 8% over the past seven days. To be classified in the orange warning level, a county must have at least two out of three risk indicators.
The Southern Seven Health Department encourages folks to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect themselves against serious illness. The health department also recommends wearing masks in public places, social distancing and frequent hand washing.