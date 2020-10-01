FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky leaders are asking families and communities to celebrate Halloween a little differently this year because of the continuing threat of COVID-19.
The state unveiled guidance Thursday aiming to help communities celebrate safely, mainly focusing on ways to allow kids to trick or treat while eschewing potentially crowded or close-contact events like Halloween parties, hay rides and haunted house attractions.
"Let's keep Halloween for the kids," Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said during a briefing with Gov. Andy Beshear, advising that adults refrain from their own Halloween parties and other large gatherings.
Stack said state officials will support communities that decide to cancel trick or treating, but will also support communities that chose to have activities for kids that are done safely to avoid spreading the potentially deadly virus.
Kids should wear masks while trick or treating, Stack said, adding "And no, a plastic Batman mask does not count." The public health commissioner said kids should wear their masks and face coverings designed for COVID-19 prevention under their costume masks. Families are encouraged to trick or treat only with people who live in the same household.
Stack also advised against allowing kids to come up in big groups to come up and grab candy from a bowl all at once, and to make sure they only hand out packaged candy. He advised that adults who take kids trick or treating should have hand santizer and disinfectant wipes — explaining that parents can wipe down the candy packages before opening them.
Kentucky released a three-page document of Halloween guidance, as well as a one-page information sheet with full guidance on how to provide trick or treating safely, with social distancing measures. The information includes a list of safe alternate activities, and a list of high-risk activities to avoid.
Safe alternative activities for kids suggested by the Kentucky Department for Public Health include decorating pumpkins, holding a virtual costume contest, watching Halloween movies with people from your household, having a scavenger hunt for treats inside your home, having a drive-by costume or car decorating contest with socially distanced judges.
High-risk activities health officials say to avoid include traditional door-to-door trick or treating, trunk or treat events with large groups in parking lots, costume parties, haunted houses, hayrides or tractor rides, traveling to fall festivals in neighboring towns and any event with large crowds.
Beshear noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against Halloween activities. When asked by a reporter if he believes Kentuckians will follow the guidance, the governor said he hopes they will.
"I certainly hope that now that we have put out a safe way to do trick or treating that every community, every county, every city will grab a hold of it and will say 'Let’s do it this way.' That they will look at the type of public events that can spread versus the ones that are a little bit safer and say 'Let’s change just for this year our tradition from a trunk or treat to a Halloween parade," Beshear said.
Read the information sheet on celebrating Halloween safely:
Download the document below to read Kentucky's full, three-page guidance on Halloween safety: