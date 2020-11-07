LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Students in another school district in the Local 6 area will be learning from home because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. Livingston County Schools on Saturday announced it will revert to home-study for all students from Nov. 9 through Nov. 20.
Making the announcement via the district's Facebook page, Superintendent Victor Zommerman said "The increased rate of infections, illnesses, and quarantines in our area during the past two weeks has had a direct impact on our ability to adequately staff most of our schools."
Zimmerman said families will receive more information from their children's schools on Monday.
Livingston is in the red zone for its high COVID-19 incidence rate, with the Kentucky Department for Public Health reporting 52.8 cases there per 100,000 people.
Ballard County Schools announced Friday that it will continue virtual learning for all students. The district began all-virtual learning on Wednesday. The district announced via Facebook that it will continue at-home learning through the coming week, and it has suspended all athletic activities through Nov. 13.
In another Facebook post, the district said: "A lot of things have changed since the district’s last COVID-19 communication on Nov. 2. There have been more positive tests among both students and staff, in keeping with the increased number of cases in the community at large. However, it is primarily the number of quarantines that have left the district short-handed in spots, and caused the change back to all-virtual instruction and delivered meals."
Ballard County is also in the red zone, with 39.8 cases per 100,000 people.
Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Schools will have virtual learning for all students next week as well.