Multiple west Kentucky communities in the Local 6 area will receive CARES Act funding, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the state will get $4.9 million for housing relief, and Gov. Andy Beshear announced $6.4 million for public transit agencies.
McConnell's office announced Wednesday the roughly $4.9 million in housing funds, which will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Housing Choice Voucher Program. In the Local 6 area, the City of Paducah Section 8 Housing Program was awarded $50,730, The Housing Authority or Mayfield was awarded $23,000 and the Housing Authority of Hopkinsville was awarded $98,811.
“When we wrote the CARES Act in my office, we focused on sending relief directly to families in need. As a result, the bold rescue legislation is delivering assistance in every part of our Commonwealth," McConnell said in a statement regarding the funding.
Also Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's Office announced more than $6.4 million for 16 public transit agencies across the state. The funds, awarded to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, will cover a variety of operating costs, including security and disinfection equipment, electronic ticketing, office equipment and supplies, transit vehicles and more.
In the Local 6 area, the Fulton County Transit Authority — which serves Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman counties — was awarded $198,150, and Pennyrile Allied Community Services — which serves Caldwell, Crittenden, Christian, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg counties — was awarded $571,342.
"Those transit agencies have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, through lost ridership and lost revenues," Beshaer said during a news briefing Wednesday. "It’s important to keep them on the road, because public transit is a lifeline for thousands of our fellow Kentuckians. Public transportation is how they get to jobs, medical appointments, the grocery and other places of business."
Download the documents below to see the full list of agencies awarded funding for public transit and housing.