PADUCAH — High school basketball players from around the country are participating in a tournament in Paducah this week.
The Paducah Expo Center is hosting a tournament similar to how the NBA finished the past season — in a bubble. Players and coaches are staying at the hotel next to the expo center, and the tournament has food catered in for them. The Grind Session and Tanager Sports are organizing the tournament. Mikey Davis, spokesperson for The Grind Session, said following the NBA's format is attracting more teams than ever before.
"Last year we had maybe 24 or 25 teams. This year, we've upped that to almost 45 teams, because everybody's realizing state associations are starting to shut basketball down, Kentucky has delayed theirs," Davis said. "We've gotten a couple players from the state of Kentucky who have transferred to The Grind Session."
The tournament gives colleges the opportunity to look at several potential star players in one location. Arthur Kaluma, a power forward for Dream City Christian High School in Nevada, is just one of many players in the spotlight. Kaluma is set to play for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He's not only excited to be able to play, but now he has the chance to watch his teammates get division one college offers.
"Every basketball player's dream is to go D1. You've just got to be blessed and work hard enough to get it. So I'm glad that The Grind Session has provided that platform for players like me," Kaluma said.
"I think ten kids have been offered, just since we've been in this bubble, by multiple different schools at least," Davis said. "It's been crazy. We've got over 250 kids right now just to play basketball and be under the same roof. For us to be able to do that while abiding by the COVID precautions is amazing; it's a blessing."
In the event a player does test positive, they're sent back home. The tournament is open to the public. It costs $5 at the door for general admission.