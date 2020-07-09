PRINCETON, KY — A local theater might have to close it's doors for good as it deals with the financial hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several members of the community are coming together to support Capitol Cinemas in Princeton, Kentucky.
When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That's what 6-year-old Callen Hillyard is doing with his lemonade stand. All the money from his lemonade and popcorn sales will go to Capitol Cinemas.
His mom, Sarah Hillyard, said they loved going to the theater. She said she wants to teach him how to give back.
"It's a hard time for everyone right now," Hillyard said. "And I think the more support that we give each other, just the stronger our community is going to be. Even though it's really strong already. It brings us together. We're just one big family."
Heidi Boyd has been the owner of Capitol Cinemas for 12 years. It's the only theater showing new and old releases in the area. Boyd said closing is a bittersweet goodbye.
"It's hard, emotionally," Boyd said. "But I do know that it's what's best for my family right now. Because I don't want to put anymore damage on my family, financially."
She said the theater has struggled for a while, and the pandemic took it over the edge.
"There's no new movies coming out to show to see if people will show up," Boyd said. "There's no way to exactly say if you come here, you won't get COVID. Because you can't say that to anybody. There's no reassurance."
The theater will have their last free showings this Saturday, July 11 and next Saturday, July 18. Boyd wants people to remember all the good memories that they had here.
It's those memories Callen will remember. Boyd said she's humbled to have made that impact.
Boyd said the theater will play "Despicable Me 3" for its last showing on July 18. The movie will be free.