PADUCAH — Bars and restaurants in Kentucky can now stay open later. Gov. Andy Beshear issued an order pushing last call to 11 p.m. and allowing them to close at midnight. An hour might not seem like very long, but for Paducah Beer Werks General Manager Foster Stacy, it means another hour of serving customers. Stacy says the reduced hours have impacted the number of people they can serve.
"At least 40% of our sales were from the hours of 7 o'clock to midnight on the weekends previously. We've taken a very big hit from that, just like I'm sure everyone else has," Stacy said.
Staying open later means being able to serve people who get off work later in the day.
"We're able to reach an entire new group of people because those people are able to come in," Stacy said. "Whereas when we closed at 9 o'clock or closed at 10 o'clock, that cut them out of the picture."
Stacy wants to provide more live music for customers. Moving last call means having musicians outside could become a reality in the near future.
"I can have a band play outside. And if I have that extra hour's worth of income, it'll make it worth me paying what we pay our bands to come in here," Stacy said.
He thinks it's going to take some time before they can gauge how customers will react to the new hours.
"I don't know how big of an effect it's actually going to have on the customer's side of things, but as an employer looking at it, it definitely gives us a little bit extra time to redo our business plan as it is," Stacy said.
Paducah Beer Werks has several COVID-19 safety measures in place. Customers are required to wear masks until they're seated. The brewery also has hand sanitizing stations set up for customers.