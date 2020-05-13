PADUCAH — Retail stores in Kentucky will be able to flip their closed signs back to open on May 20. Stores are required to take the proper steps to keep employees and customers safe.
Between Friends Consignment has called Paducah home for 15 years. Before the pandemic started, the store was starting to move into its new building. Not being able to open was difficult for Brenda Robison, the store's owner.
"It crushed my soul. It really did. It was, it's hard to not tear up now, because it was so hard. This was my dream spot and what I wanted for my business," Robison said. "We got shut down before we could even finish moving. Then a week later I lost all my employees, because nothing was coming in. So it was rough."
Cassie Nesler owns The Rustic Thread Boutique. Nesler says reopening next week could keep local stores from closing for good.
"We are depending on customers to come back to the store. That's what we had before. I love my customers, them coming in. And I miss that, and I need that," Nesler said.
If you plan on going shopping May 20, you can take steps to stay safe as a customer. If you have a mask, you should wear it. Stores are required to provide sanitizing stations for customers to use.
"We're going to do what we can to make sure we protect you from everything there is. But we also ask them to protect us by wearing a mask," Robison said.
Nesler plans on taking extra steps to make sure everything is clean.
"I will be sanitizing everything. I will pay attention to what people are touching. I will sanitize it after they leave," Nesler said.
Robison and Nesler will not be refusing customers if they're not wearing personal protective equipment. Gov. Andy Beshear has asked all Kentuckians to start wearing a mask in public, but there will not be fines if you don't wear one as a customer.