PADUCAH — In-person worship services or virtual? That's the decision Kentucky churches faced Sunday, after Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to suspend in-person services, as COVID-19 cases rise.
Members of Christ Temple Church in Paducah are worshiping in person. Pastor Anthony Walton said the congregation prefers to worship that way.
"I've always wanted people to get a feel of the church atmosphere," Walton said. "So, when they come, like I said, they come by choice. And they would rather have an in-person service than virtual."
The church takes temperatures at the door, requires masks, sanitizes, and practices social distancing. Walton believes those precautions make the services safe.
"Because of the precautions that we're taking, that nobody can actually catch it here," Walton said. "If they catch it, they catch it somewhere else. And I feel like that they were safe. And I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel like our people were safe."
The pews at West End Baptist Church in Paducah are empty. Pastor Monte Hodges said they're streaming services on Facebook and YouTube, because members of the congregation are at high risk.
"Some have some physical health issues," Hodges said. "And so, just to evaluate and say, well, we can do a service without putting someone in harm's way."
Hodges said while ministering virtually isn't ideal, they want to be cautious. Both pastors are looking forward to the day when services will be as normal as possible.
Christ Temple Church also livestreams its services. Walton said if Beshear were to mandate virtual services, the church would comply.