PADUCAH — Local churches are ringing in the Christmas season, while taking COVID-19 precautions.
With carols and prayer, the Paducah Ecumenical Church Community's annual Advent Prayer Service was held Sunday. Sarah Dyer said coming to these services gives her hope for the season.
"I was so delighted that they took the effort to do things," Dyer said. "Even though the churches are closed, they made the effort. And I just love the music. It's so good to hear that."
Pastor Raynarldo Henderson with Washington Street Baptist Church said the ecumenical community wanted to keep people safe with a drive-in style service.
"It's important for us to use the technology that God has given us to stay connected with each other, to stay connected with our congregation," Henderson said. "So we're already doing it different, and we'll never go back to what it once was."
As people sat in their cars and tuned in on the radio, Henderson hoped the songs and prayer were uplifting during these times.
"All the things we're going through," Henderson said. "That there's still a reason to be thankful. There's still a reason to be celebratory. And regardless of what's going on there's still a reason."
The church recorded the service via Facebook Live. You can watch it in full in the video player below.