PADUCAH — As cities work to keep people safe from COVID-19, mandating masks is now up for discussion in Cadiz, Kentucky.
Melody Kernell chooses to wear a mask to protect herself and her family. Kernell is a nurse. She said seeing the impact of COVID-19 motivates her to wear one.
"Those who have really had to struggle to gain any semblance of health back, just watching that process makes you not want to spread it any further," Kernell said.
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt said it's possible to enforce a city-wide mask mandate. However, Arndt said the city of Paducah relies on the governor's orders for guidance.
"We're really trying to mimic what the state does," Arndt said. "So, following the governor's guidelines, just making sure that we don't overreach unless an overreach is necessary, based up what we're seeing locally that we're not seeing at the state level."
Cadiz Mayor Todd king said community members brought up wearing masks. King said city leaders will look into it. He believes wearing a mask is a personal choice.
Some stores require you to wear a mask. Some people say it's their right not to wear one. But others says it's important to protect not only yourself, but other people.
Kernell said if you don't want to wear a mask, don't go to places with large groups of people.
In a statement, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said: "If we continue to see the increase in cases, we will seriously consider pausing our reopening, particularly in areas where the virus is spreading rapidly and mandating masks when people are in public. But there would be exceptions including when people are outdoors and to properly social distance."