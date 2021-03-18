MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local governments in Kentucky will receive millions of dollars from the latest round of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding.
How much will local counties get? And how will they spent it?
The McCracken County Fiscal Court is expecting to receive $12.8 million in federal stimulus funding. Judge Executive Craig Clymer hopes to use it on the sports complex project, the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project, and roof repairs at the convention center.
"The influx of just under $13 million all of a sudden does make a big difference," Clymer said. "And so it will certainly give a boost to some projects that we'r really interested in getting done."
Clymer said how they spend the money will ultimately be determined by the state's guidance. He said the county doesn't have any outstanding COVID-19 costs. So, the money could be used for special projects that will help the local economy.
In Calloway County, Judge Executive Kenny Imes said his county will likely receive $7 million. Calloway County's spending priorities including repairing flood damaged roads, renovating the courthouse, and increasing internet access throughout the county.
"Be very wise and ask the Lord to give us a lot of wisdom on how we go about this, and understand the responsibility and the gravity of," Imes said. "We're public servants and doing the best we can for the majority of people we can."
Imes also wants to hear from the public on how to spend the funds.
Imes and Clymer each said they want to make sure they're following the guidance and spending the money wisely.
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt said the city expects to receive $4.5 million to $6 million. Arndt said that will help put more money in the city's reserve, and be used to help with special projects like stormwater infrastructure. The city is also partnering with the county on the sports complex.