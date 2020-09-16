PADUCAH — Breakfast and lunch at school are the only meals of the day for millions of children. The USDA feeds lunch to about 30 million kids each day and feeds 14 million kids breakfast.
Tabitha Baird's child, who goes to Reidland Intermediate School, is learning from home this year.
"We have a lot of family that is high risk," Baird. "He's around his grandma a lot, who is on oxygen. There's a few other people, including myself, in the family that have COPD."
Her child is just one of millions of students who are now receiving school lunch at home.
"We do have a vehicle around, but with all the adults being at work and us getting by on the thread and trying to keep a local business open, I'm having to be here all the time. There is nobody there to go to the satellite stops to meet them to get the food to bring to him," Baird.
McCracken County Schools delivers meals to multiple locations during the week for students to pick up. So does Paducah Public Schools.
Food Services Director Lynsi Barnhill said they try to reach every student.
"Nutritious meals are so important for our students to be successful in learning both at school and at home," Barnhill said.
The USDA estimates nearly 13 million children in the US don't get enough food at home.
Barnhill said taking food to the community helps.
"The reason that we do that is because transportation can be such a barrier, and we wanna' be sure we're going to those families who do need the meals the most," Barnhill said.
Baird notices some kids in her neighborhood still don't make it to the food drop-offs.
"We did suggest once trying to set up a group of people to help, but it didn't really seem to go anywhere. But I think we really, really need to be more focused in on these kids that are still being left out," Baird said.
Everyone wants to make sure no child goes hungry.
If you or someone you know is unable to get food for their child at the satellite locations, you can call your school district to work out a different plan. The district's food specialist can help.