PADUCAH — A local doctor who has answered many of your questions about COVID-19 and his wife, a nurse who has also served on the front line of the pamdemic in the Local 6 area, have contracted the virus.
Dr. Kyle Turnbo is a familiar face to many of you. For some, he's your family physician, to others a close friend, and he's been at the forefront of COVID-19 response efforts in Paducah.
He's triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine, and he's part of Paducah's COVID-19 community task force. His wife, Nicole Turnbo, is a pediatric nurse who has also played an important role in the local COVID-19 fight: running the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Heartland Church.
"I'm proud to be be here representing those on the front line," Nicole told Local 6 in May, when she and her husband bought the ceremonial first ticket for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. "They're working really hard, and I'm just glad to be here to represent those folks."
Last week, the couple tested positive for COVID-19. Saturday, the couple tells us they are feeling better, and they agreed to speak with us via Zoom.
The Turnbos say the disease is something everyone should take seriously. But, Kyle said, if you do catch it, know that care is available.
"People are going to get COVID, I mean, and if you happen to be unfortunate enough to contract COVID, just know that there are good people and health care providers available to you to support you through this. And you, too, can be OK.
Tonight at 10, we'll bring you more from the Turnbos, as they describe the symptoms they've experienced and their biggest takeaways from their fight with COVID-19.