PADUCAH — Amid an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, there is some good news: Pharmaceutical company Pfizer recently announced that test results show its vaccine is 90% effective in preventing people from getting COVID-19.
On Friday, President Donald Trump touted the vaccine and the fast timeline in getting it developed. Trump says the vaccine will change the way we fight the virus once it can be distributed.
"By vaccinating the elderly and the high risk, we will effectively end this phase of the pandemic and allow seniors to reclaim their golden years, the golden years of their life," says Trump.
It's still unclear exactly when the vaccine will be distributed in the Local 6 region. Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health Paducah says the hospital believes it'll get here soon.
"We don't have a definite date yet when we're gonna' have that available to us yet. We anticipate it sometime in the next few weeks, and I would be surprised if we don't see it by the end of the year," says Housman.
Even if a small portion of vaccine doses arrive by December, it could be a while before it's available to everyone.
"It's gonna be through an allocation process that'll be managed through the state and through our hospital system. And the focus is going to be on vaccinating front line health care workers and then at risk populations and then lastly the general population," says Housman.
The Trump administration anticipates the vaccine will be available to everyone by April. The next step in making that happen is getting the Pfizer vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.