PADUCAH — We're more than seven months into the pandemic, and we're in the middle of another spike in cases around the world and locally. Just this week there have been 170 new cases reported in McCracken County alone.
"I think we're just seeing pockets of infection in environments. There's just more cases out there," says Dr. Carl LeBuhn, an infectious disease specialist in Paducah.
LeBuhn fears the spike we're seeing now could be a precursor of what's to come later this year, and even early next year. A potential winter COVID-19 spike combined with flu season would put local health care facilities to the test.
"The concern will be the capacity of hospitals, the capacity of clinics to be able to handle the number of people who are dealing with some type of respiratory illness," LeBuhn says.
LeBuhn says wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and well, and practicing social distancing will lessen the virus' spread this winter.
"I think the most important thing is we just need to take our own individual responsibility to project ourselves and protect others," LeBuhn says.
Even if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases this winter, at this point LeBuhn — who is also chairman of the Paducah Board of Education — doesn't see Kentucky shutting down public places like schools again.
"We've seen, I think, equal numbers of cases, I think, in our schools, people who are attending in-person school in comparison to people who are on virtual school at home, and those cases, at least in the schools at this point have been very low," LeBuhn says.
LeBuhn says doctors are starting to understand how to treat COVID-19 better. Just this week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19. LeBuhn says, however, the issue is that the virus affects each person differently.