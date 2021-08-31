Three regional doctors are sharing their concerns as COVID-19 cases climb locally. Particularly, their frustration over low vaccination rates, an unwillingness to wear masks, and the rapid spread of misinformation on social media. They say it's not only making their jobs harder, it's the reason we're seeing another surge.
"Maybe a nationwide lock down wasn't the right choice. Not my decision. I'm not gonna' weigh in on that," Dr. John Bates, with Pediatric Place of Union City, told me from our interview this past weekend from the tower at Discovery Park of America. "But I think that now we're seeing the reaction to it. Where we're seeing, I don't want to do anything now."
Bates says he understands the fatigue surrounding restrictions like masks and quarantining. But with just 41% of Tennessee's residents fully vaccinated, he says we have to take this seriously. That's why he, Dr. Keith Kelly of Baptist Health Paducah and Dr. Shant Garabedian of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital have taken to social media to express their concerns with misinformation. It's the very place where that misinformation is spreading like wildfire.
"There's so much noise on Facebook, on Instagram, on TikTok. Everybody's got an opinion, and who do you believe anymore? The answer is almost nobody, to be honest. It feels like that, at least," Bates says. "Go to those resources that you trust, that you know are gonna' do their due diligence to find good information, and will give you their best, honest opinion."
And that, he says, is your doctor. More than 96% of them have been vaccinated, according to an American Medical Association survey in June. Of those who hadn't been, 45% planned to get the shots. Emergency Department Medical Director Garabedian says he's seeing a common theme related to the vaccine among his patients.
"Over 90% of the patients that are currently in the hospital with COVID, and 100% of the patients that are on ventilators, have been unvaccinated," Garabedian says of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital's case count.
The statistics are similar at Baptist Health Paducah. Kelly, a pulmonary and critical care physician working with COVID-19 patients now in the ICU, says 90% of the COVID patients in the hospital are not vaccinated. About 10% have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
"My experience, the vaccinated people who are very ill also have a lot of other medical problems such that they're at risk of becoming critically ill on any other day outside of the pandemic, and needing to be in our ICU due to problems with their heart, or lungs, or kidneys or whatever's wrong," Kelly explained. "So, we're seeing some of those people where COVID seems to be sort of the final straw to put them into the hospital. And interestingly, they generally have been doing a little bit better than the previously healthy people who become critically ill directly due to the COVID infection in their lungs. So, that speaks to this same thing, where, the risk of bad outcomes is far higher in the unvaccinated patients."
"Yes, the vaccine is not 100%, but if it gives you 90% odds of avoiding to be in the hospital, of 100% odds of avoiding to be on a ventilator, by all means, to me, that's an amazing drug," Garabedian says.
The reality, too, is that the pandemic is putting a real strain on the health care system. That includes Bates' office.
"We have two expectant mothers among my staff. One of them just delivered, the other is about to deliver. And so, looking at staffing becoming an issue, because we aren't able to absorb what would have been an extra bump now," Bates says, as his employees deal with an influx not just of COVID cases, but other seasonal illnesses as school gets back in session.
For patients who may need to go to the hospital, whether for COVID-19 or something else, a rise in COVID-19 patients means fewer beds available if you need one.
"They may be on it for a week, three weeks, a month, or longer," Kelly says, referring to a ventilator. "And so, that ties up that bed for that whole entire time. And it really gets in the way of making room for other patients who are needing to have surgery, or other things where they would just generally need critical care services."
"I've had people with heart attacks, I've had people with surgical emergencies. We have nowhere to put these people," Garabedian says. "Why? Because COVID patients are taking up resources. They're taking up beds. Tthey're taking up ventilators."
Kelly has worked with patients on ventilators for much of the pandemic. He says patients who go on a ventilator can expect to remain on one for weeks, even months, if they survive.
"Eventually, I've seen a few who are several months out, and they've finally gotten better. They're extraordinarily grateful. They're very happy. And to a T they say they would not wish this on anybody," he told me. "And they all wish they had gotten a vaccine."
Each of these doctors is asking the communities they call home to work together to end the pandemic.
