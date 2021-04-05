Whether you’ve gotten your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, many of you may be able to breathe a sigh of relief. Maybe you’re making plans to see family, go shopping, or even eat at a restaurant. Doctors and scientists are warning us, we need to keep following guidelines.
The Centers for Disease Control says all guidelines have to be followed. That is, wearing a mask, social distancing, staying away from large crowds, and regular hand washing.
Dr. Sunny Mehrotra with Mercy Health Lourdes says, one of the biggest factors as to why we need to keep following these guidelines is because of the COVID-19 variants. We don’t know how prominent they are in our area, nor if the vaccine will protect against them. He says, even though many of us are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccines, we still have to do our part.
“To truly minimize the impact of this virus, we need to get to a point where 70 percent or so of our population has immunity, either acquired immunity from having the virus or immunity obviously from the vaccine,” Mehrotra said. “We’re still much less than that, even though we’re making progress. So, it’s important, you’re correct, there is light at the end of the tunnel -- we need to keep going towards that light, enough further away from it we need to get to that 70 percent, in which case, we can truly exhale a little bit.”
Mehrotra recommends signing up to get your vaccine, and says it will not only help you, but it can also help those around you.