PADUCAH — COVID-19 affected how Girl Scouts sold their cookies this year. They couldn't set up outside of stores to sell cookies, so they went door to door.
Wednesday, all of their hard work paid off.
Normally, they get a pool party or picnic, but this year, a Girl Scout leader in Paducah organized a drive-thru pickup at Morgan Elementary to get their goodie bags. They also enjoyed free ice cream from an ice cream truck.
One girl scout, Neveah Martin, said it was great to see her group again, and shared why being a girl scout is important to her.
"It feels really nice to do good things in Girl Scouts and learn about things you didn't know, and you get to help your friends," she said.
This was the first time since the group has met since March, just before the pandemic started escalating in the U.S.