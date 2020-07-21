NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments to help offset the costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $115 million of federal funding for cities and counties is in addition to $210 million Tennessee lawmakers set aside for the same purpose earlier this year.
According to the governor’s office, the funding may not be used to replace lost government revenue and it cannot be used to reimburse expenses under other federal programs.
The state's Department of Human Services has an initiative for partner nonprofits to serve as grant administrators for the funds. The state says the grant administrators will have to submit a proposal to the department no later than 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. The proposal must describe the prospective administrator's ability to direct sub-grants to eligible nonprofits. For more details and submission instructions from the state, click here.
For Tennessee nonprofits that want to receive grants to provide direct services, the state says instructions for grant proposals will be issued by the Department of Human Services and the grant administrators on Aug. 1.