PADUCAH — COVID-19 capacity rules are loosening this week in Kentucky as case numbers decline and vaccinations roll out.
Bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses will be allowed to go from 50% capacity to 60% on Friday, as long as they have the space and the ability to enforce 6 feet of social distance at that capacity. Mask-wearing must still be enforced as well.
The Gym in Paducah is pretty spaced out 50% capacity. On Friday, they'll open up to 60%. More people will be able to get a workout in.
"It just allows more people to come in, more people to just be here and more people to get healthy," general manager Sharon Hales said.
There is a lot of empty space at The Gym for social distancing. With the new capacity rules, the facility can fit about 100 more people. Hales said safety is the most important thing for the business.
They enforce masks, offer gym wipe stations and sanitizers and use an air decontamination system.
"We want to see all these issues with COVID and the negative impact it's had on society, we want to see them go away," Hales said. "So whatever we can do to help, we're going to take the measures."
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warns with the new variants, now is not the time to let our guard down.
"Now is not the time to relax safeguards we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Walensky said. "Not when we are so close."
Pubic Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department echoed the importance of continuing to take steps to prevent spreading the virus.
"That's why we stress to continue to practice all these mitigation efforts, so we can continue to see decreases in our number of cases," Koster said.
Hales wants gym-goers and everyone in the community to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing and good hygiene.
"We all need to respect all the rules and move on and away from COVID," Hales said.