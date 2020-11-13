WEST KENTUCKY — COVID-19 cases continue to surge across West Kentucky. Thursday, the Graves County Health Department reported 103 new cases that came in over a three-day period. And Friday, the health department reported 45 additional cases. Health Department Director Noel Coplen says the county is seeing more cases now compared to the previous surge in July.
"Early on in Graves County a lot of our cases were in nursing homes, and that's not the case anymore. We do have some nursing home cases, but it's in all demographics," says Coplen.
Meanwhile, Dr. Brad Houseman with Baptist Health Paducah says the hospital has seen more COVID-19 patients. "We've certainly seen an increase in the last few weeks in our admissions," says Housman.
Housman says the hospital currently has around 24 or 25 COVID-19 patients. Despite the increase, Housman says the hospital still has plenty of capacity. Housman says most of the people testing positive for COVID-19 locally are showing mild symptoms.
"About 80% of folks were either asymptomatic and or very mild symptoms, and we're still seeing that, that a large number of the folks that we diagnose aren't very, very ill," says Housman.
Housman says, while case numbers have gone up locally, the death rate has not. With the holidays coming up, Housman says it's important for people to not let their guard down.
"Now more than ever, we need to be careful about masking, hand washing, hygiene, washing your hands frequently, and then respecting distances, or social distancing," says Housman.
There has recently been encouraging news about a COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer announced trials suggest its vaccine is 90% effective. Housman says he believes they will get the vaccine by the end of the year. In the beginning stages of the vaccine distribution, it will be reserved for front line workers and people who are most at risk for COVID-19.
With the holiday season approaching amid the case surge, Housman is reminding people to be vigilant.
"Really, be thoughtful," he said. "Holiday plans, Thanksgiving plans, Christmas plans, office parties, those such things, as we're seeing high numbers diagnosed in our community."