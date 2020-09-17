PADUCAH — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a playbook this week for how the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.
Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department said a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by late October or early November. For the general public, it could be ready by 2021.
The goal is "to reduce hospitalizations, to reduce deaths, and to get our society back to a more normal road," Koster said.
Koster said health care workers, at-risk populations, and the elderly will receive the vaccine first. Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health said if there's a limited supply, hospitals will have a process of getting the vaccine to the most at-risk workers.
"We may have to triage within the health care worker population," Housman said. "And obviously we would want those that are on the very front lines that are working with those patients daily to have the opportunity to be vaccinated first."
Housman said by the time the vaccine is available to the general public, it will have been tested and safe. He said before then, and even after, people should continue to take precautions like social distancing and wearing masks in public places.
Koster said the federal government will determine how many vaccines each region receives. He said there will be a new planning committee made up of the hospitals, health department, education and religious groups to strategize how the vaccine will be administered.
