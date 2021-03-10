PADUCAH — The pandemic may be taking a positive turn in Kentucky, as case numbers decline and vaccinations are underway. What does this mean for COVID-19 precautions?
Vaccines are rolling out across the Local 6 area. Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rates are hitting record lows. But Purchase District Health Department Executive Director Kent Koster wants you to continue taking precautions.
"We should not let our guard down anytime soon," Koster said. "Because we had few numbers before, and it just ramped up, you know, early on. So we don't want to see another spike."
Koster knows some vaccinated people may let their guard down about wearing masks and social distancing in public places. He said it's important to stick with those safeguards for your own sake, and for the safety of other people.
New CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people can have small gatherings without masks two weeks after their final dose.
"It can still be spread," Koster said. "It can be spread by people who are fully vaccinated. So, you know, if you're fully vaccinated, you need to continue to wear your mask when you're out in public."
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen says increased vaccinations and dropping cases are good signs.
"When they're able to be around relatives and families like they are now after they've been vaccinated, or at least two week after they've been vaccinated, that is so good — getting back to some normal routines," Coplen said.
Both health department directors are concerned about the possibility of spring break activities causing case numbers to jump in the upcoming weeks.