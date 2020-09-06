MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With COVID-19 still around, how are people celebrating the holiday weekend safely?
The sound of water, the sun shining and boats out on the lake.
Labor Day weekend is in full swing at King Creek Resort and Marina. Owner James Blommaert said it's always a busy weekend for them.
"Labor Day is one of the three holidays that you can count on to be full," Blommaert said.
While people are enjoying time on the lake, Blommaert said he wants to make sure safety is a priority. They have signs telling people to social distance, wash their hands, and wear masks.
"You broadcast being safe," Blommaert said. "You know what I mean, I want to be safe for me. That means everyone around me is going to be safe. And I want them to be safe, because I don't want anybody interacting that's going to be in another person's group."
Blommaert said they want to keep boat rentals to 10 people or less. They'll also keep an eye on visitors around the campsites.
"Size of crowd control," Blommaert said. "You know what I mean. If you're coming, I want to know who's coming with you and how many people. And I ask right up front, 'Do you have visitors coming?' Because we don't want any right now."
Blommaert said being outdoors is helping people social distance. He said you can still have a good time on the lake even during a pandemic.
Blommaert said most of the guests at the marina are locals, trying to find an alternative way to vacation.