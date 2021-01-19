As doses of the COVID-19 vaccine continue to be administered across the United States, and across the Local 6 area, you may have some questions.
Why are both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines two doses instead of one?
The Centers for Disease Control says the first dose helps the immune system create a response against the virus that causes COVID-19. The second dose further boosts the immune response to ensure long-term protection.
What if you miss your second dose?
Dr. Brad Housman, Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Paducah, says you need to make time in your schedule to make sure you get your second dose.
“Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require a booster shot. With Pfizer it's at 21 days and with Moderna it's at 28 days, we really do strive very much to have folks adhere to that schedule. That's what was outlined by the companies and how the studies were formed.” Housman said.
If you're not able to make your second dose of the vaccine because of an emergency, there is a 2 to 4 day plus or minus window, but it will be handled as a case by case basis.
For those who already had COVID-19, should they still get the vaccine?
The short answer is: yes. The Centers for Disease Control says getting COVID-19 might offer some natural protection or immunity from reinfection, but it's not clear how long this protection lasts. If you've had COVID-19, the CDC recommends getting your vaccine 90 days after your diagnosis. You should still be taking precautions, like social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands after you get the vaccine.
What if someone gets their first dose of the vaccine without knowing they had COVID-19?
That person will have to then go into quarantine or isolate themselves.
Dr. Housman says once you're out of isolation, you're able to get your second dose of the vaccine, it doesn't disqualify you. Housman says the number of vaccines the state of Kentucky has is fixed by the federal government. They're giving out the vaccines based on the need, and he wants you to know, they are working to get more doses across our area.