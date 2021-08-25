FREDONIA, KY — The COVID-19 pandemic over the past year-and-a-half has forced a lot of parents to rethink their child's education. From in-person learning to virtual, there’s been a lot of change. Now, some parents are considering homeschooling.
Rachel Ellsworth is a mother of three. She started homeschooling her children last year because of COVID-19. She said there were just too many unknowns.
"It became very clear that the consistency of their education was at risk," Ellsworth said.
In addition to being a mom, Ellsworth was also a nurse in COVID-19 units. That influenced her decision to make the transition to homeschooling.
"Based on what I was seeing at the hospital, it became very apparent that it wasn't going anywhere. COVID definitely wasn't going to end before fall of 2020," Ellsworth said.
Homeschooling is different than virtual learning. The Kentucky Department of Education requires each parent write a letter of intent to their local school board. They have to keep records for attendance, and they are required to teach certain subjects.
Ellsworth is a member of a homeschooling co-op. That allows her kids to have interaction with other kids who are also homeschooled. This year, though, is a bit different because of COVID-19. They're doing as much as they can outside. Ellsworth said homeschoolers find community resources in libraries in extension offices for programs including 4H.
The decision to transition to homeschooling wasn't an easy decision. Ellsworth said she didn't take the decision lightly, especially because she had to leave the health care field.
"I think about the nurses who are going through the second wave, and the impact that's going to have on them and their children. I have to remind myself that I chose to raise three children in a pandemic and that has to be enough," Ellsworth said.