MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- Summer camps, youth sports and other activities are canceled for this year.
Several parents reached out to share how this is affecting them.
Some say it's going to be a challenge figuring out child care and keeping the kids busy. Not to mention, kids are disappointed. Local 6 spoke with a parent who would normally be taking their kids to church camp, to see how it's impacting them.
Water sports, games and outdoor fun at Jonathan Creek Camp is what Stephanie Wilson's two sons won't get to experience this year.
Wilson spent her summer there and it's important for her kids to enjoy the camp too.
"It's for them to go share their beliefs, grow in their beliefs and meet other kids who are in their ages," Wilson said.
Baseball fields won't see cleats on the plate either. Greg McKell said it's supposed to be the year Little League baseball came back to Paducah. Now the season is canceled.
"It's going to hurt them a little bit as far as their developmental portion of their game because they're going to lose a year," McKeel said. "And when you've got kids that are from, let's say six to 16, a year is a big time."
And for Wilson's kids...
"I'd be really upset if it was taken away from me like it's been taken away from them this year," Wilson said.
But they're trying to make the best of it.
McKeel said they're planning for next year's Little League season.