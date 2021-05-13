PADUCAH — Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is now available to kids and teens ages 12 and up. And in Kentucky, teens are getting their shots.
At Kentucky Oaks Mall, 12 to 15 year olds walked into the vaccination clinic Thursday with their parents to get the shots.
Kim Chadwell has fond memories of her 15-year-old daughter, Alexa Rose Veit.
"She was a remarkable kid," Chadwell said. "Down syndrome, very high functioning and loved by everyone."
Alexa was in remission from Leukemia when she became the first school-aged child in Kentucky to die from COVID-19 in November 2020.
"She had been so strong through a cancer diagnosis," Chadwell said. "But COVID was a whole new level of difficulty for her and her young age."
This tragedy inspired Chadwell to help fight against COVID-19. She's now working at the Wild Health vaccination clinic at Kentucky Oaks Mall. She loves seeing young people like 13-year-old Layla Keeling getting her shot.
"It was my decision," Keeling said. "It was something that I wanted to help me not get sick."
Chadwell would have let her daughter get vaccinated in a heartbeat if it were available to her.
"If this process and this vaccine can help save any child or any human now or in the future, I support it 100%," Chadwell said.
She encourages parents who are hesitant to do their research and consider it.
Kids under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them to be vaccinated. The vaccine clinic at Kentucky Oaks Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.