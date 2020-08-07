PADUCAH — The nation is continuing to fight COVID-19, but as the year goes on we're getting closer to the start of flu season. Marshall Davis, owner of Davis Drugs in Paducah, says a flu season during a pandemic of another illness is something we've never dealt with before. He wants people to get their flu shots as soon as they become available.
"The best thing is to get it early, because you get about six months protection, after a two week incubation period, while the vaccine's getting effective," Davis said.
One of his primary concerns is being able to diagnose flu cases differently than COVID-19 cases. Davis says the two illnesses share similar symptoms.
"The fever, the headache, they both have runny nose, which typically is more associated with the flu than the COVID-19," Davis said. "All the symptoms almost can be the same. One of the ones for COVID is an unusual smell sensation or taste sensation, you don't see that much with the flu."
Safety practices we're using to slow the spread of COVID-19 may also help lower the spread of the flu.
"All those things will help with the flu also cause it's transmitted primarily by droplet or contamination," Davis said.
He believes getting the flu shot this year is more important than in years past.
"To keep down the potential crowding of hospitals, or doctor's offices, plus we don't know how the COVID and the flu, influenza, may interact," Davis said. "It may make it really bad for a person, we just don't know that."
Davis says he's heard some pharmacies are working on drive-thru options for administering flu shots. He's considering having the option available for their customers. Davis Drugs will have flu shots available starting next week.