MAYFIELD, KY — School districts across Kentucky will be able to provide affordable internet access to students in need under Gov. Andy Beshear's new "Last Mile" internet project.
Mayfield Elementary teacher Sherry Williams lives in an area with poor internet service. "I have spent many nights trying to get my Chromebook to work from my hot spot on my phone, and it just didn't happen," Williams said.
Although all of her students are in-person this year, some assignments will be online.
The district is providing low-cost internet service, which Williams said will help her students and her own family.
"For those of us who do not have internet access at our home, it is a game changer," Williams said. "It just levels the playing field for teachers and students who don't have that internet access."
Superintendent Joe Henderson said the school district is partnering with T-Mobile for students to get internet service for $20 a month, which the school district is paying for.
"We wanted to create an equal platform for every student," Henderson said. "And we felt like the best way to do that, you know, and be prepared to learn virtually, like we felt like we were going to have that option starting in the fall, is to remove all barriers as possible."
Henderson said 250 households needed the Wi-Fi access. The state's Last Mile program will provide internet for students for $10 a month or less. The superintendent said the district will consider joining that program after this school year.
This is the first year every K-12 student in Mayfield Independent Schools will have access to a Chromebook.