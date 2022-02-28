MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is making changes to its mask guidance for public transportation. Masks will be optional for anyone using the services. The CDC update will also bring some changes for when your child rides the school bus.
Getting on the bus has look different for students over the past year, as a federal mask requirement has been in place since January 2021. A little over a year after making masks mandatory on public transportation, the CDC is adjusting its advice. The change will allow school districts, like McCracken County Public Schools, to make masks optional for students as they ride the bus.
"We wanted to make that mask-optional, just like we had in our regular buildings for the entire school day, from the time they get on the bus to the time they get off," McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said. "But again, we'll still encourage everyone to take precautions."
Other school districts are following suit. Graves County and Mayfield Independent Schools also had their first day of optional masks on buses Monday. While others, like Paducah Public Schools and Marshall County Schools, are still looking over the new guidance.
"Everybody wants to transition back and transition out of the pandemic. And I think that's what we're doing right now. We don't want to just go too quick, but on the same token, we've been enduring this for pretty much two years now," Carter said.
McCracken County's case numbers are trending downward. Carter says only about 12 students of the district’s 7,000 are currently quarantining with COVID-19. He's hopeful the numbers remain like this and restrictions can continue to be eased.
"The only difference we want to have this year is those numbers continue to do what they're doing now. Continue to go down and we don't see an increase as we return back to school next year," Carter said.
You can read the CDC's full mask guidance for public transportation here.