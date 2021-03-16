GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Local school districts are planning now for what the next school year will look like.
With vaccinations being administered and COVID-19 cases dropping, districts are deciding whether to hold in-person or virtual instruction.
McCracken County Public Schools and Mayfield Independent Schools are holding in-person instruction only.
Paducah Public Schools and Calloway County Schools will also hold in-person classes, but they're also considering a virtual option.
The majority of Graves County Schools students are attending class in-person this school year. Currently, 80% of students are in-person and 20% are virtual. Despite that, instructional supervisor Abbie Morris said the district still wanted to give parents a virtual option for the 2021-2022 school year.
Morris said that option offers "the flexibility that maybe some of our parents need for their kids.
"Some students thrive in a virtual setting," Morris said. "A lot of our students what we found are most successful in our building, but not all students."
The district sent out a virtual learning application for parents who still want their students to learn from home. Three percent of parents chose that option.
"It created some isolation," Morris said. "And it wasn't always a positive result for all kids. And it wasn't necessarily, it's not a one-size-fits-all approach."
Morris hopes students thrive next school year, whether they're in class or learning virtually.
Local school districts say their calendars could change depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic progresses.