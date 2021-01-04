CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Monday, several Kentucky school districts, including Ballard, Carlisle and Fulton counties, resumed in-person classes after weeks of virtual learning.
Sawyer Rambo teaches middle and high school social studies for Carlisle County Schools. He's excited to have students sitting in his classroom once again.
"They just seem excited to see faces, to get to know their teachers again and get to see students and friends they may not have seen otherwise," Rambo said. "So it just seems like people are wanting to have that interaction with each other any way they can. And of course as safe as possible."
Director of Pupil Personnel Dustin Roberts said about 80% of the district is back for in-person classes. With social distancing and mask requirements, he said the district wants to keep safety a priority so they can continue serving students in-person.
Roberts said they're also alternating the bell schedule so kids will be in the halls at different times. Roberts said the district decided to resume in-person classes after considering safety measures and what's best for students as a whole.
"We can show you easily that the students do much better academically in-person," Roberts said. "And I believe they probably do much better socially and emotionally as well."
Roberts understands that changes related to the pandemic could take them back to virtual learning. He said they're prepared for this, but he hopes they'll continue in-person learning for the rest of the school year.
At the Fulton County School District, only 100 students out of 640 chose to continue with virtual learning. Both districts said the number of students returning for in-person learning grew this semester.