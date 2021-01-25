MAYFIELD, KY — Some local school districts are seeing spikes in COVID-19 quarantines over the first few weeks of in-person classes.
That's according to data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health. I spent the day looking at the data for different local school districts. In almost every district I looked into, there was an upward trend as students went back to class. Then, the case count went down, and back up again.
Mayfield Independent Schools Superintendent Joe Henderson said there have been 45 student quarantines over the past two weeks of school. Thirty-one of the quarantines stemmed from athletic events, and the others were from family-related cases.
Henderson said he believes safety measures put in place are helping.
"There's about the right amount at this point and time to be able to try to mitigate the things going on," Henderson said. "And, like I said, most school districts in western Kentucky, as well as ours, I think, is doing a great job in order to keep our kids in school."
Marshall County Superintendent Trent Lovett said some of his district's spikes in quarantines are also due to athletic events. Both superintendents said most cases are contained, because keeping kids in school is important.
Gov. Andy Beshear told me he believes all data should be considered to make the right decision.
"Superintendents and others look real carefully at the data and have the wisdom when they see spikes to really consider just for that limited period of time what needs to be done," Beshear said.
The districts will continue monitoring cases daily. Henderson is prepared to make adjustments if needed.
Henderson said for the athletics, they will continue to follow the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's guidelines. But, if there were a need for a short-term break, the district would work with local public health officials to make those decisions.