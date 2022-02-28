For the first time in nearly two years, some students in the Local 6 area will be able to get on school buses Monday morning without wearing a mask.
The change comes after the CDC ruled Friday it was okay for parents and students to make that decision for themselves.
As of 6 a.m. Monday, these are schools in the Local 6 area that have made masks optional on school buses:
- McCracken County Public Schools
- Mayfield Independent Schools
- Murray Independent Schools
Schools that have made masks optional in the classroom are expected to follow.
As we identify more schools making masks optional they will be added to this story.