MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — More of you are spending time outside during the pandemic, boosting sales for kayaks, RVs and other outdoor equipment.
Margie Cochran and Sharon Jess are best friends, spending their summer in their RV. They're enjoying the fresh air at Stagecoach Station campground in Marshall County.
"It's so freeing," Cochran said. "It is. It's the best lifestyle."
Cochran and Jess said they feel safe there during the pandemic. "I think it's ideal," Cochran said. "As you see, it's not populated."
"Play a few games," Jess said. "Spend some time together."
Youngblood's RV manager Chase Youngblood said they've seen an increase in sales of RVs, as well as all parts and accessories, during the pandemic.
Youngblood said RVs are comfortable. He said it's giving people a safer alternative to other types of vacations.
"People are tired of being cooped up at home," Youngblood said. I think they know they can get outdoors and be distant, and not have to be right on top of each other. And in a camper, they're not having to deal with hotels and public transportation."
Kentucky Lake Outdoors manager Benji Stringer said sales have doubled since the pandemic, and since the store moved to its new location at 1071 U.S. 68 East in Benton. Stringer said it's sometimes a challenge keeping kayaks in stock, but that's a good problem to have.
"To have a new store, a brand new store opening, and not to know what to expect from all the stuff that's happening, it's been a blessing for us to see our business increase," Stringer said.
Cochran and Jess said spending time outdoors is great any time — not just during a pandemic. They hope more people will take advantage of the campgrounds at Stagecoach Station.
Kentucky Lake Outdoors said even though keeping up with the demand for kayaks can be challenging, they're working hard to keep things in stock for customers.