PADUCAH — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, schools are planning for students to return to in-person learning. Paducah Public Schools announced its plan Friday.
Students and staff will have the option to wear masks. That's part of a three-tiered response plan. Level 1 is what students can expect when they return Aug. 18.
Along with the option to wear masks, Level 1 will require students to maintain 3 feet of social distancing when possible. Masks will be required on school buses. Students are asked to self-monitor symptoms and practice proper hand washing techniques. Parents and guardians are asked to screen their children for symptoms before letting them leave for school. Students who are vaccinated or who have had COVID-19 within the previous three months will not have to quarantine if they are exposed. Paducah Public Schools will limit visitors to essential personnel only.
Level 2 is the same, except it will require students who are not vaccinated to wear masks. And level 3 will require everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says the levels are put in place to make sure students can continue with in-person learning.
The superintendent says the levels could change, as well. The district is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is are in constant communication with local health leaders.
"When you're looking at what we need to do as far as the levels — what's best for students and what's best for our employees, what's best for their families and our community — obviously, there's a lot of input that will be coming in," Shively says. "So, we have recommendations from our local health department that we'll consider. Same thing with the state health department and CDC guidelines."
As schools across the Local 6 area prepare for students to return, COVID-19 cases at Baptist Health Paducah have continued to rise because of the delta variant.
"We're getting to the point where we're short on beds and short on staff. So, it's concerning to us the spread of the disease and the extent that we're seeing it here in our local community," Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman says.
Housman is optimistic about students returning to in-person classes. He says that should be a goal for the community.
"In order to achieve that, the public is going to have to do their part. That means talking to your primary care physician about vaccinations, considering vaccinations for students 12-plus and then being very conscientious still about wearing masks in large gatherings," Housman says.
The hospital announced Friday that it's suspending visitation in its emergency department, because so many people with COVID-19 have been going there for care. Click here for more details.