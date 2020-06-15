PADUCAH — Kentucky is looking at preparations for the new school year starting in the fall. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says the state has organized a task force to get school districts ready to bring students back safely. There is not a specific plan in place yet.
There's a possibility classrooms across the state could be empty at the start of the school year. Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said it's a reality they need to be ready to face.
"I'm a third-generation public educator in the state of Kentucky, both my grandmothers taught, and my mom taught. And the only constant in education is change," Shively said.
Districts are weighing all options as they wait for specific instructions from the state. Shively said that means preparing for in-person and nontraditional instruction.
"It would be great if we could say exactly this is what it's going to be and prepare for that, but that's not the situation we're in. So, we're always going to do what's best for children," Shively said. "So we're going to plan it five ways, or seven ways, or as many ways as we need to to ensure children are successful. That's what we do."
His hopes are to have an element of decision making on the local level.
"Provided, certain scenarios could happen. If you see a flare up in another part of the state, but we're not experiencing that here in western Kentucky, you would hope that we could work with our local health department to do what's best for our children and our community," Shively said. "And not be treated as a whole across the state."
The goal is to have in-person instruction in the fall, with social distancing guidelines in place. Shively said the district will make a decision on how students can return as the August start date gets closer. The Kentucky Department of Education has put out recommendations for districts on how to be ready for intermittent closures in the fall, because of COVID-19. To read those recommendations click here.