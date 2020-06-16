MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Lone Oak Fire Department is hosting a blood drive this weekend at Station No. 3, the Kentucky Blood Center announced Tuesday.
The Kentucky Blood Center is a nonprofit that collects, processes and delivers blood within the commonwealth. The organization says it delivers blood to more than 70 hospitals across Kentucky.
The blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. The center is encouraging donors to make an appointment online, to help the nonprofit follow social distancing guidelines. To apply online, click here.
Donors can also fill out their health history form online on the day of the drive. In exchange, donors will receive a barcode that will allow them to skip the roughly 15-20 minutes of the time answering those questions in person. To fill out the health form and get a quick pass for your donation, click here.
The blood center says if you give donate blood through KCB this summer, you could win a $500 gift card. You can find information about the gift card in the first document to the left of this story. The second document includes information about how to donate blood safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.