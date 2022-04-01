FRANKFORT, KY — Nearly all counties in Kentucky are seeing low COVID-19 community levels, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC classifies COVID-19 community levels as low, medium or high. The level is determined using data on how many hospital bed occupation numbers, hospital admission numbers and total new cases reported in the area.
As of Friday, all but six Kentucky counties are showing low COVID-19 community levels. The six remaining counties — Harrison, Robertson, Laurel, Clay, Whitley and Knox — show medium community levels.
Across the United States as a whole, the CDC is showing low community levels in 94.94% of counties. According to Friday's report, 4.53% of U.S. counties are showing medium COVID-19 levels and 0.53% are showing high community levels.
So what does that mean for individuals? For people in counties with low COVID-19 community levels, the CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccinations and getting tested if experiencing symptoms. People in counties with medium community levels are advised to follow those same steps, and those who are at high risk of severe illness are advised to talk to their health care providers about masks and other precautions. People in counties with high community levels are advised to follow all of those precautions, and to wear masks while indoors in public.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated Kentucky's widespread low COVID-19 community levels in a tweet Friday.
"Great news, Kentucky – almost every county is now green on the @CDCgov COVID-19 community level map," the governor said. "Let’s keep up the good work by getting more folks vaccinated and boosted."
