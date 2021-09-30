The vast majority of Southern Illinois Healthcare employees are complying with the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
SIH told Williamson County and Franklin County news outlet WFCN News that 97.4% of employees have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far. That figure does not include Harrisburg Medical Center employees. The hospital joined the SIH system in August.
As Local 6 reported in August, SIH is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 as a condition of employment. The mandate affects inpatient hospitals and outpatient and specialty practice facilities. It applies to all SIH employees, including remote workers, volunteers, students, non-employed medical staff, and others who provide services within SIH facilities.
WFCN News reports that 160 SIH personnel are no longer employed with the health care system after the mandate was announced. SIH told the news outlet that some religious or medical exemptions were granted, but the company did not share how many exemption applications were accepted.
SIH employees who have not been vaccinated will be tested weakly for COVID-19 unless and until they are fully vaccinated. When the company announced the requirement in August, it said weekly testing would begin on Sept. 10.
In an interview with Local 6 earlier this month, SIH president and CEO Rex Budde urged members of the southern Illinois communities SIH serves to get vaccinated as well. He said SIH employees are doing everything they can to stem the tide of COVID-19.
"I see a tremendous group of people who are doing whatever it takes to get the job done. They are being brave and getting support from other, and people who work in different departments are moving back to the beside to help," Budde said. "You're just seeing kinda' can-do and will-do spirit."