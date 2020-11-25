PADUCAH — A man who was arrested last week after police say he caused a disturbance in a bank in downtown Paducah is back in custody after investigators say he stole a dump truck from one business and damaged property at another.
The man, 42-year-old Joseph Perry White, was arrested one week ago after Paducah police say he went inside the U.S. Bank building on Broadway Street, and falsely claimed he was a U.S. Marshall and that the had a sniper nearby who would begin shooting if he gave the word. White, who officers say was armed with a large knife, allegedly went through the building looking for a specific bank employee before locking himself in an empty office.
Police say White was arrested again Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Walter Jetton Boulevard. He is accused of stealing a dump truck and trailer and two excavator buckets. The items — which police say are valued at $81,650 in total — were reported stolen from a construction site on Park Avenue around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday.
The police department says a detective investigating the theft received information from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office that deputies suspected White of involvement in a similar incident at another construction site in the county. A sheriff's deputy went to White's home in western McCracken County, and saw the missing truck, trailer and excavator buckets there. Paducah police say White's wife consented to let officers search the property, and the stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.
White is also accused of destroying a 2002 Ford F-650 work truck that was parked behind the Whayne Supply Co. property on North 8th Street around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 — the same day as the bank incident. He is accused of getting into an excavator parked in Whayne Supply's back lot and using it to crush the work truck, which was being held there as collateral. That truck was valued at $36,500, police say. An employee at Whayne Supply spoke with White around 1:30 p.m. that same day — about half and hour before the U.S. Bank incident.
Police say the Whayne Supply employee was able to describe the tan Toyota pickup truck White had driven to the property, as well as the clothes he was wearing. Officers say a Toyota pickup truck was also recorded around 11 p.m. Monday by surveillance cameras near the construction site where the dump truck and other items were stolen. Officers also say White was wearing the same clothes the Whayne Supply employee described when he was arrested at the bank.
In addition to the charge of impersonating a peace officer, which was filed against White on Nov. 18, he now faces charges of theft of an automobile valued at $10,000 or more but less than $1 million and first-degree criminal mischief.