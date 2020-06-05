GORDONVILLE, MO— A man who was arrested for trespassing at a church while naked faces multiple charges, including a terroristic threatening charge.
Duane Ratliff, 45, of Jackson, Missouri, was found trespassing while naked at Zion Lutheran Church south of Gordonville on Wednesday and arrested. While being processed at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, he said that he tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with police officers.
He was asked if he contracted the novel coronavirus when he was arrested, and if lied about a test result, he could be charged with making a terroristic threat.
Police and health officials determined he had not been previously tested. He was found to not have contracted COVID-19 after he was tested at a nearby medical facility.
Ratliff is the second person in the last two months that has been charged with terroristic threatening for lying about having COVID-19.
He is facing a Class D felony for making a terroristic threat and two Class A misdemeanors: one for trespassing in the second degree and one for sexual misconduct in the first degree for exposing his genitals.
Ratliff is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center in Jackson. His bond has been set at $30,000.