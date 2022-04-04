BERLIN (AP) — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
The man from Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months.
He was caught earlier this month when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot at the same vaccination center two days in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.
The German news agency dpa reported Sunday the suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery.
It's not clear what impact the roughly 90 shots had on the man’s own health.
